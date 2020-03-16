Today, PNM announced it has suspended electric service disconnections and late fees for nonpayment for customers until further notice. Collection and credit reporting for nonpayment have been suspended.
PNM, which serves 530,000 customers across the state, will provide customers with notice before its billing/disconnection policies resume.
Making payments:
PNM payments centers will remain open at this time, but they ask customers use one of its self-service options to keep employees and customers healthy.
You can pay online at PNM.com/pay or by calling KUBRA EZ-PAY® payment services for PNM at 1-844-PNM-PYMT (844-766-7968).
Customers also shouldn’t visit a payment center if they have recently traveled to a high-risk area or are otherwise subject to recommended self-isolation.
“We know that the impact of the coronavirus on our lives continues to change with each passing day, so I am reaching out to every customer to let you know how PNM is handling this crisis,” PNM Chairman, President, and CEO, Pat Vincent-Collawn wrote in a recent statement.
“First and foremost, we care about you, and providing safe and reliable power to your homes and businesses is our highest priority.
“We are here to help any of our neighbors and friends if they face financial hardships during this time.”
Vincent-Collawn’s message also warned customers to be on the lookout for scams. Do not respond to messages telling you that you must pay your bill, or your power will not be disconnected during this time. Contact PNM directly if you suspect a scam.
When the COVID-19 situation stabilizes, and payments resume, each community has programs to help provide relief catching up on your bill.
PNM will also work with you to establish a payment arrangement, so you do not have to worry about bringing your account current with just one payment.
For more information, visit PNM.com/billhelp.
PNM maintains up-to-date business continuity plans and has formed a cross-functional management team. This team responds immediately during this environment of daily change.
PNM has created a specific section on its webpage for customers. Please visit PNM.com/preparedness for more information.
Chat live with a representative at:
- PNM.com/contact-us and look for the chat icon at the top right of the webpage
- 1-888-DIAL-PNM (1-888-342-5766)
- Email: PNMCustomerService@pnm.com
