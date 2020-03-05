The political season officially gets under way next Tuesday, March 10, when candidates file to run in the June primary races.
County races include the Valencia County treasurer, county clerk and the county commission seats for districts 2, 4 and 5.
The Los Lunas magistrate Division I seat will be on the ballot, as well as the 13th Judicial District Attorney.
All three New Mexico state Senate seats representing Valencia County are up for re-election this year — Districts 29, 30 and 39.
All five House of Representatives seats — Districts 7, 8, 49, 50 and 69 — will also be on the ballot.
Candidates can file for office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 10 at the Valencia County Clerk’s Office, 444 Luna Ave., Los Lunas.
Candidates running for the state Senate seats will need to file in the county in which they are registered to vote.
Filing packets can be picked up at the clerk’s office now through filing day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.