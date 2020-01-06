A Rio Communities man was shot by his younger brother this morning and transported to an Albuquerque hospital.
At 10:25 a.m., Monday, Jan. 6, deputies from the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on Logan Street. A gunshot victim had called 911 for assistance.
The victim, a 20-year-old Rio Communities resident, reported he had been shot by his 12-year-old brother in the home.
Deputies found the man with severe injuries to his upper arms and hands from an apparent shotgun blast at close range. The man was stabilized on scene and airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital.
As of 2:30 p.m. today, VCSO reported he is undergoing surgery and is expected to survive. The juvenile brother was detained by deputies on scene for further processing with detectives.
The investigation revealed the shooting was negligent/accidental in nature. The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, along with additional community outreach programs, have been notified of this incident. No criminal charges have been filed.
Law enforcement isn’t seeking any other people of interest in this case.
