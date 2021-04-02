A suspicious death in the city of Rio Communities is now a homicide, according to Valencia County Sheriff’s Lt. Joseph Rowland.
Deputies responded to a call for a welfare check to a home on the 200 block of Goodman Avenue Thursday, April 1. When they arrived, they found Homer Cunningham, 93, dead, and his wife, Genara Cunningham, 92, uninjured. Genara has advanced dementia, Rowland said.
“During the investigation, we made contact with their son, Mike Cunningham, 62, who lives with them” Rowland said Friday, April 2. “He has been arrested on an open count of murder.”
The call for a welfare check came from another family member, he said, and Homer Cunningham had been dead at least 24 hours before officers arrived.
The lieutenant said the preliminary report from the Office of the Medical Investigator indicates Homer Cunningham suffered blunt force trauma. OMI still needs to complete a formal autopsy before more information can be released, he said.
Officers from the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police were at the scene on Goodman until about 2 a.m. Mike Cunningham was booked into the Valencia County Detention Center.
