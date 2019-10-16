RIO COMMUNITIES—The city of Rio Communities administration has announced Mayor Mark Gwinn has taken a medical leave of absence until January 2020.
The mayor is in an Albuquerque hospital and currently not receiving visitors or phone calls. Please keep him in your prayers and positive thoughts as he continues to recover.
Rio Communities Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Gutjahr has stepped in as the city’s top elected official until the mayor completely recovers and can return to his city duties.
Gutjahr can be reached at 385-0160, and City Manager Leisa Haynes can be reached at 861-6803.
