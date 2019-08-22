RIO COMMUNITIES—The Rio Communities Optimist Club sponsored a Lego Educational WeDo Science Robotic Camp for grades second through fourth on July 16 and 18, and for grades fifth and sixth from July 23-25.
This was a hands-on STEM solution introducing children to robotic and engineering principles in an enjoyable and engaging way. The program provided the best mix of fun and education, and most kids did not realize how much they were learning.
The students were taught pseudo-coding, coding, robotics and engineering principles. The program was a success and gave the youth of the community an opportunity to experience, at no cost, an engaging hands-on experience to explore STEM concepts and link them to real-life phenomenon.
The Rio Communities Optimist Club, and members Marilyn Winters and Deborah Valencia, initiated this program, and Kory Mildenberger ran the camp and taught the youngsters.
The Rio Communities Optimist Club was thankful to be awarded a $3,500 grant from Facebook as part of its inaugural Community Action Program and making this camp obtainable. The Optimist Club hopes to make this an annual event.
