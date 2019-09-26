LOS LUNAS—In hopes to cleanup one of Valencia County’s most treasured assets — the Rio Grande — the community is invited to participate in the first Keep the Rio Grande event.
Valencia County’s first river cleanup with Environment New Mexico will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 28, at the River Park in Los Lunas.
Arcelia Isais-Gastelum, of Environment New Mexico, said trash bags and gloves will be provided at the event and is open for anyone who wants to participate.
“This is a public, community event, so it’s open for everyone. It’s a way that we wanted to engage with the community and bring to light the issue of maintaining our natural resources,” Isais-Gastelum said.
Environment New Mexico is working with Jason Duran and Pat Jaramillo, from the village of Los Lunas, in the hopes of making this a reoccurring event.
“This is something that is prioritized with many community members and with local government, as well,” Isais-Gastelum said. “Our organization and other local organizations want to make it a reoccurring event to prioritize local rivers.”
Other local organizations are getting involved with the event, such as the Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District, Wildlife Conservation Advocacy SW and East Valencia Urban Gardens Program.
According to their website, Environment New Mexico is a citizen-based environmental advocacy project of Environment America.
“Funded by supporters like you, we research the challenges confronting our environment and educate the public about what’s at stake,” the website states.
“Through our research reports, news conferences, interviews with reporters, op-ed pieces, letters to the editor and more, we raise awareness of environmental issues and promote sensible solutions.”
For more information on the event, contact Arcelia Isais-Gastelum at arcelia@environmentnewmexico.org.
