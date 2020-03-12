The Honors College at New Mexico State University is privileged to have recognized many students here at NMSU for their academics, research and involvement in university programs and groups at NMSU.
What is your home town?
“I grew up in southeastern Wisconsin until I was 16 years old. Then I moved to Los Lunas, New Mexico.”
Tell us about your family.
“I have two older brothers. I am the youngest child and only daughter.”
What are you studying (major/minor)?
“I am currently majoring in Animal Science with a minor in Dairy Science and another minor in Chemistry. I am a senior, planning to graduate in the Fall 2020 semester at main campus NMSU.”
Which classes have you enjoyed the most and why?
“One of my favorite classes so far has been Anatomy and Physiology of Farm Animals taught by Dr. Gifford. I loved the detail of the course. I truly enjoyed learning how small factors impact the animal as a whole.”
What are some ways that NMSU has changed in the years since you started your job/graduated?
“I’m not sure how NMSU has changed in the few years I’ve been here. I have always felt comfortable on campus and consider Las Cruces to be my home — at least for now.”
Do you have any hobbies or extracurricular activities that you enjoy?
“I am the current president of the NMSU Block and Bridle Club. It is the Animal Science club on campus that recently started up again in the Fall of 2017 (my freshman year). My hobbies include reading, baking, hiking, camping, swimming, and fishing.”
What is your secret weapon or talent?
“My secret talent is that I am a strong swimmer. I never swam competitively as a child. However, I grew up in a pool because my mom and aunts were all swimmers and lifeguards when they were younger.”
What is the most important thing you gained at NMSU?
“The most important thing I have gained from NMSU is knowledge. All of the courses I have taken have only piqued my interest in Animal Science further. There was never a doubt in my mind that this is the field that I wanted to be studying. The courses I have taken at NMSU have taught me how to handle a challenge. I have learned that failures are okay as long as you stay determined.”
What do you like best about NMSU?
“I love how welcoming the faculty are. Professors are willing to meet with students and help them along the way. I’ve built great connections here at NMSU and look up to my professors. I still have so much to learn and I know that they will guide me in the right direction.”
