LOS LUNAS — The Rotary Club of Los Lunas will host its second annual pancake breakfast fundraiser dubbed “Pancakes For A Cause” from 8-11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at Ribs Restaurant, 120 Nelson Lane, Los Lunas.
The breakfast will benefit “Clothes For Kids,” Rotary’s signature service project, where club members go shopping with families for winter clothing for children at Walmart over two nights in December.
“We shop with families recommended by the schools as needing some help to keep their children in warm winter clothes,” said Rotarian George Greenlee, Clothes For Kids chairman. “We plan on shopping and paying for clothes for 80 children this year.”
Rotary President John Chavez said the funds will be used to build a sustaining fund for the project “so the club will be able to offer the shopping trip to a full number of families each year.”
A new feature at the breakfast this year is a mini-music festival showcasing unique local musical ensembles. The Sunshine Strummers from Jubilee will kick off the music at 9 a.m., with Roadside 66 Trio to follow at 9:30 a.m. Next is Jubilation Barbershop Quartet at 10 a.m., and concluding with the School of Dreams Guitars at 10:30 a.m. Additional music will be provided by Disk Jockey Alonzo Garcia.
The breakfast will be cooked and served by Rotarians. Members of the Rotary-sponsored Cub Scout Pack 828 will be keeping the tables and patio clean, while teens in the new Rotary Interact Club at Los Lunas High School will be helping with the logistics.
The breakfast includes pancakes, bacon, eggs and beverages and will be fun for the whole family. It will be served by Rotarians. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Tickets are available at the door or in advance from any Rotary Club member and include the music festival.
