Los Lunas Schools

Meals served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every week day except holidays. Adult meals cost $4.

• Ann Parish Elementary

• Meadow Lake fire station

• Desert View Elementary

• Los Lunas Elementary

• Katherine Gallegos Elementary

• Huning Ranch Park

• Los Lunas High School

• Peralta Elementary

• Highland Meadows Community Center

Belen Consolidated Schools

Meals can be picked up at school sites between 10:30 am and 12:30 p.m. Students will receive their lunch along with the following morning’s breakfast.

Pick-up site does not need to be the student’s home school; they can select the most convenient site. Adult meals will not be available for purchase.

• Belen High School

• Belen Middle School

• Infinity High School

• Central Elementary

• Dennis Chavez Elementary

• Belen Family School

• Gil Sanchez Elementary

• H. T. Jaramillo Elementary

• La Merced Elementary

• La Promesa Elementary

• Rio Grande Elementary

School of Dreams Academy

All meals will be “grab and go” from 10 a.m. to noon, and will be served at the following locations:

• SODA campus in front of the cafeteria

• H2 Academics office, 506 Becker Ave. in Belen

• Meadow Lake Community Center parking lot

• Dollar General parking lot in El Cerro

• Starlight Theatre parking lot

Valencia County Senior Centers

There is no charge for meals, but you must be 60 years old to receive a meal. If you are the correct age and your spouse is not, they can get a meal as well.

If a senior cannot come to any of the meal sites, they can call (505) 864-2663 to schedule a home delivery.

Meal pick up times

• Belen Senior Center

12-12:45 p.m.

715 S. Main St.

• Bosque Farms Community Center

•950 N. Bosque Farms Loop

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Del Rio Senior Center in Rio Communities

351 Rio Communities Blvd.

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Meadow Lake Community Center

100 Cuerro Lane

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Fred Luna Multi-Generational Center in Los Lunas

197 Don Pasqual Rd.

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

If you are a senior or disabled adult and cannot access groceries call 800-432-2080. Leave a message with your name, telephone number and the city/town you reside in. Your call will be returned within two hours or sooner.

