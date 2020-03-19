Los Lunas Schools
Meals served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every week day except holidays. Adult meals cost $4.
• Ann Parish Elementary
• Meadow Lake fire station
• Desert View Elementary
• Los Lunas Elementary
• Katherine Gallegos Elementary
• Huning Ranch Park
• Los Lunas High School
• Peralta Elementary
• Highland Meadows Community Center
Belen Consolidated Schools
Meals can be picked up at school sites between 10:30 am and 12:30 p.m. Students will receive their lunch along with the following morning’s breakfast.
Pick-up site does not need to be the student’s home school; they can select the most convenient site. Adult meals will not be available for purchase.
• Belen High School
• Belen Middle School
• Infinity High School
• Central Elementary
• Dennis Chavez Elementary
• Belen Family School
• Gil Sanchez Elementary
• H. T. Jaramillo Elementary
• La Merced Elementary
• La Promesa Elementary
• Rio Grande Elementary
School of Dreams Academy
All meals will be “grab and go” from 10 a.m. to noon, and will be served at the following locations:
• SODA campus in front of the cafeteria
• H2 Academics office, 506 Becker Ave. in Belen
• Meadow Lake Community Center parking lot
• Dollar General parking lot in El Cerro
• Starlight Theatre parking lot
Valencia County Senior Centers
There is no charge for meals, but you must be 60 years old to receive a meal. If you are the correct age and your spouse is not, they can get a meal as well.
If a senior cannot come to any of the meal sites, they can call (505) 864-2663 to schedule a home delivery.
Meal pick up times
• Belen Senior Center
12-12:45 p.m.
715 S. Main St.
• Bosque Farms Community Center
•950 N. Bosque Farms Loop
11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Del Rio Senior Center in Rio Communities
351 Rio Communities Blvd.
11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Meadow Lake Community Center
100 Cuerro Lane
11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
• Fred Luna Multi-Generational Center in Los Lunas
197 Don Pasqual Rd.
11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
