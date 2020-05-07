LOS LUNAS—The Valencia County Extension Master Gardeners have chosen the yard of Pete Serafin, of Los Lunas, as the first “Yard and Garden of the Week” in the contest co-sponsored by the News-Bulletin.
“We congratulate Mr. Serafin on his beautiful yard. It was a very difficult decision,” said Merlinda Acevedo, the group’s president.
“We had 12 yards nominated, and they all showed a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication on the part of the gardeners,” she added.
Serafin, who lives on North Los Lentes Road, said he was honored to be chosen, and that he has been putting in a lot of time on his yards since he retired 15 years ago.
“I’ve had students come and take prom and graduation pictures in my backyard, and a couple is planning to use it for their wedding in August,” Serafin said, adding that if 2020 Los Lunas or Belen graduates would like to use his yard as a backdrop they can contact him.
The contest will continue weekly through May 29 and may continue on a monthly basis through the growing season in September.
Nominations must include:
• The name and telephone number of the yard/garden owner;
• The address of where the yard/garden is located (all nominated yards/gardens must be in Valencia County);
• A brief statement of why the yard/garden deserves the award;
• Nominations are due each Friday by 12-noon and must be submitted via e-mail to either Rigo Chavez at chavrf66@gmail.com or Merlinda Acevedo at mercruz_2000@yahoo.com;
• Nominators may also submit up to two photos of the nominated yard/garden via email.
The Valencia County Master Gardeners is a community service program of the New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service and provides courses and information to help community members improve their gardening skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.