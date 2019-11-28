The Los Lunas Museum of Heritage and Arts recently held the opening reception for its seventh annual Juried Art Show, “New Mexico Frontiers.”
The show features the work of local artists in a variety of mediums — photography, watercolor, pastel, woodwork and oils.
The exhibit will be up from through Jan. 10, 2020.
The ribbons awarded for this show were:
• Best of Show: Marilyn Drake, “Seeking Sunshine”
• First place: Steve Chapel, “Eves Chapel”
• Second place: Gaye Garrison, “Abo”
• Third place: Sue Ann Mike, “Watercolor”
• Baldwin (BG) Burr Memorial Award: Michael Chavez, “Don Geraldo,” and Bud Edmondson, “For Sale”
• People’s choice: Marcos Reyna
• Honorable mentions: Barbara Nahler, “High Mesa”; Harriet Anaya, “Discovering El Malpais”; Ann Marie Pearson, “Apache Tears-A Legend Embraced”
• Staff choice: Jude Pacheco, “Small Communities-Big Screen Possibilities;” Christie Bundy, “Milky Way;” Patrick Fulmer, “White House Ruins”
