Detectives with the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in identifying the body of a woman found on a remote Valencia County road on the morning of Tuesday, July 2.
A Valencia County road crew discovered the woman between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. that day, while doing routine maintenance on AT&T Road, which is about two miles south of N.M. 6 on the mesa west of the village of Los Lunas.
Valencia County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Harris said the woman is still unidentified and her death has been ruled a homicide.
She was left along side the road no more than 48 hours before the road crew found her, the lieutenant said.
The woman, Harris said, was about 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighed between 95 and 100 pounds. She was in her mid 30s to early 40s, the lieutenant said.
While there was nothing on her to readily make an identification with, he said she had a full set of upper dentures, while her lower teeth were her own.
He said VCSO has checked missing persons cases from all surrounding areas, and found no matches.
“If anyone knows of missing persons cases that fit these parameters, we are asking them to call the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office,” Harris said.
If anyone has information about this case, they can contact VCSO Detective Bert Lopez at 866-2400.
