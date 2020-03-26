New Mexico’s Aging and Long Term Services Department leadership acknowledged the community partners throughout the state that has stepped up to assist seniors and vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic, including many corporate and local grocery stores that are offering special shopping hours.
Many have adjusted their hours, typically opening early, to allow these individuals to beat the crowds and reduce their risk of exposure, as the virus is more dangerous to the elderly and immunocompromised, and many essential items have been difficult for seniors to find.
The early hours have the additional benefit of allowing seniors to shop while shelves are well stocked.
Participating local stores include:
•Smith’s locations – throughout New Mexico – opening early on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., for 60 years of age and older, including waiving pick up fees for seniors.
•Walmart locations – throughout New Mexico – through April 28, Tuesdays (only) stores will open one hour early, for those 60 years of age or older.
•Dollar General – various New Mexico locations — opening one hour early every day, for seniors.
•Albertsons and Safeway Markets – throughout New Mexico – Tuesdays and Thursdays (only), opening from 7-9 a.m., for seniors and at-risk populations.
