Smith’s Food & Drug Stores today announced that it is hiring workers immediately to deal with increased demand in response to COVID-19.
To help keep shelves stocked with fresh, food and essential items, Smith’s is working to replenish shelves that require more restocking than usual, along with extra deep cleaning to mitigate the risk of the virus spreading.
“We recognize all of our associates are showing up for our customers and communities when they need us most, with open stores and open-hearted hospitality,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s corporate affairs manager. “To help alleviate the increased workload, we are hiring immediately to make sure we have the food and supplies our customers need in a clean, orderly store environment.”
To learn more or apply for a position at Smith’s please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com or visit a local Smith’s grocery store.
Protective steps being taken by Smith’s
In stores:
- Daily hours have been adjusted to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Cleaning commonly used areas more often, including cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts and food service counters and cleaning shelves when restocking products.
- Sanitizing restrooms more frequently and restocking with supplies, including soap, paper towels and hand sanitizer.
- Adding extra hand sanitizer at cashier stations, food service counters, and all pharmacy and Starbucks locations.
- Wiping down shopping carts, baskets and equipment.
- Partnering with suppliers to replenish high-demand preparedness products.
- Continuing to provide our customers with free disinfectant wipes at our store entrances to sanitize their shopping carts or baskets.
- Following best practices for safe food handling, as always.
For employees:
- Encouraging our associates to closely monitor their health and well-being.
- Providing hand sanitizer and tissues in break rooms and meeting rooms.
- Asking our associates to stay home if they, or someone in their household, are sick.
- Providing financial support from our Helping Hands fund — a company-sponsored employee assistance fund — to associates who may be directly affected.
- Suspending business air travel for associates through April 15, and recommending virtual meetings.
For customers:
- Encouraging our customers to follow the CDC’s suggested hygiene practices to reduce the spread of the virus.
- Recommending that our customers also practice safe food handling at home.
