LOS LUNAS—School of Dreams Academy sophomore Annalicia Sena has been inducted into The University of New Mexico-Valencia campus’ honor society, Phi Theta Kappa.
Sena is a 10th grade student at SODA and is technically in her sophomore year at the local campus.
To be inducted into the honor society, students need a 3.5 grade point average or higher and retain at least a 3.0 once a student is inducted and carry a full schedule of 12 credit hours.
Sena enjoys her time at the college because it allows her to learn at an accelerated rate.
“I like it a lot. It is stressful but it’s also more fun because you get to learn more than what you would normally learn in high school and put things together quicker,” Sena said.
She attended UNM-Valencia campus Tuesdays and Thursdays, and spent the rest of her time at the SODA campus in Los Lunas.
“I make time for work from both schools. When I get an assignment from the Valencia Campus, I look and see what it entails and I’ll usually do that first,” Sena said.
Her current favorite subject is digital arts, which is something she would like to pursue in college.
“When I get to the main campus, I want to go into the cinematic arts degree because I want to pursue something in the animation field,” Sena said.
She plans to graduate high school with an associate degree in digital media arts.
“I do a lot of community service within the community and surrounding communities,” she said. “It does help me get myself out there more so that people know I am available to do those things.”
Sena participated in a service project at the campus that educated students on how to study efficiently and pointed them in the right direction for resource centers.
“Instead of thinking you can’t get something done because of a time restraint, it helps to know ahead of time that there’s a place you can go to with people who can help you,” Sena said.
Sena hopes to continue participating in the group during her time at the Valencia Campus.
“This experience has been great for me. I’m glad to have this opportunity and experience,” Sena said.
