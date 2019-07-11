LOS LUNAS—Sonic Drive-In, in collaboration with DonorChoose.org, has donated $1,047 from its Limeades for Learning initiative to three Los Lunas teachers that went towards learning resources.
Ms. Fleischer at Ann Parish Elementary, Annette Gion and Jodee Lanari at Katherine Gallegos Elementary School were awarded the money for their various projects for Teacher Appreciation Month in May.
Fleischer received money for the project “In Today’s News ... Scholastic News Needed in Third Grade.” Gion won for the “Lets Get Organized” and “Pump Up the Volume” projects, and Lanari for “The ABCs of Kindergarten” and “Magical Math Manipulatives” projects.
Each of these projects were raising money for classroom supplies or learning resources.
Sonic Drive-In has had an annual initiative to provide funding for learning materials since 2009.
For more information on the initiative, visit LimeadesforLearning.com.
