Splash Pad to be built at Daniel Fernandez Memorial Park in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS —As summer is winding down, Los Lunas residents can look forward to next year when a splash pad will be built at Daniel Fernandez Memorial Park in 2020.
Los Lunas Parks and Recreation director Jason Duran said a request for proposals will be put out soon and is hoping construction will start in November. The cost of the water feature will not be known until the village councilors approve the RFP.
“I’m really excited about it and it looks like the community is too,” Duran said.
The splash pad, which is for water play, will be built where the basketball courts are currently located on the north side of the recreation center building, near the tennis courts.
The basketball courts are being moved further west in the park and should be completed within the next few weeks.
Duran said the splash pad will be free and for all ages, and will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“We want to make sure everyone can enjoy it,” Duran said.
The splash pad will be the size of the basketball court, and will include various ground sprays, play features and a water bucket.
The usage rules haven’t been set yet but the plan is to have the park open to the public most of the time, with the exceptions of times reserved for the summer recreation program as well.
The village of Los Lunas Recreation Division Facebook page announced the splash pad project earlier this month and has since received many comments from community members stating their excitement over the project.
There were also many questions about the potential of having a swimming pool open in Los Lunas.
“The goal is to ultimately build an aquatic center,” Duran said. “In the current budget, the mayor and council approved a site selection study to be conducted where several sites are being reviewed to see where would be the best place to build an aquatic center.”
Duran said the water that will be used at the splash pad will be recycled.
The splash pad project is funded by the capital outlay money that was allocated during the 2019 legislative session for improvements to the park.
The splash pad is projected to be open in the summer of 2020.
