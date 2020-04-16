The state of New Mexico launched a new online portal that gives more specific COVID-19 data on a county-by county basis.
As of Tuesday, April 14, the data dashboard currently includes county-by-county breakdowns of positive cases by age and gender, and a breakdown of cases statewide by ethnicity. The portal also includes the number of people tested per county.
The state Department of Health said in a press release it would try to update the county-by-county data at least twice a week on the Health Department’s COVID-19 microsite, cv.nmhealth.org.
DOH currently releases the number of new, positive cases statewide and by county daily at about 4 p.m.; that practice will continue.
As of Tuesday, April 14, in Valencia County, 55 percent of the 20 cases were men and 45 percent women. The portal indicates 819 county residents have been tested, and there have been no deaths.
The largest age range for positive cases is the 50-59 group, with 35 percent of the cases. The age groups of 30-39, 40-49, 70-79 and 80-89 each have 10 percent of the county’s patients, 15 percent of patients are between 60-69 and 5 percent are in each of the 0-9 and 20-29 age groups.
Statewide, men make up 48.18 percent of the 1,345 positive cases and women 51.82 percent. There have been 31,970 tests performed in New Mexico.
A total of 181 patients have been hospitalized, with 87 of those still in a hospital. There have been 31 total deaths and 304 patients designated as recovered, as of Tuesday, April 14.
According to the new portal, Socorro County has a total of 327 residents who have been tested, 12 positive cases and no deaths.
To the north, Bernalillo and Sandoval counties have the highest counts in the state. In Bernalillo County there are 455 total positive cases with 16 deaths; 13,438 people have been tested.
In Sandoval, three of the 243 people who tested positive have died; 3,750 tests have been performed.
Cibola County has tested 376 people, resulting in 27 cases and one death. In Torrance County, 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 152 tested and there have been no deaths.
DOH has conducted extensive testing in Native American communities where clusters of illness have been identified, which at least in part explains the disproportionate share of the Native American population in the state’s total positive tests.
So far Sierra, Hidalgo, Guadalupe, De Baca, Harding and Union counties have gone unscathed by COVID-19 — 217 people have been tested in those six counties without any positive cases reported as of Tuesday, April 14.
The data page can be found by going directly to cv.nmhealth.org/dashboard.
