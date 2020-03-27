The New Mexico State Police are asking children across the state to help them create a coloring book.
In an effort to provide New Mexico’s children a creative outlet during school closures, NMSP is launching a coloring book drawing contest. We challenge our state’s children to draw and color a picture showing what they think of when picturing the New Mexico State Police.
Drawings can be anything a child imagines, including our officers, K-9’s or special equipment like our helicopter, motorcycles or drones.
Submissions will be accepted from children of all ages. Prizes will be awarded for the best pictures. Some of those pictures will also appear in an upcoming NMSP coloring book.
Parents can print the flyer and blank coloring sheet with this article to get the project started.
Please include the child’s name, grade, school and phone number.
Personal information will be used to contact the winners and will not be made public.
Submissions can be sent to:
Or:
New Mexico State Police
Attn: Community Engagement
2501 Carlisle Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87107
