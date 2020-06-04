The quick action of a New Mexico State Police officer saved the life of a distressed woman who was attempting to jump from an overpass on Interstate 25 near Belen earlier this week.
At about 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, NMSP officers responded to the exit at mile marker 190. A woman was reported to be sitting on the ledge of the overpass over the southbound lanes.
When they arrived, a recent press release indicates the woman was in “obvious mental distress,” and as officers began to speak to her and coax the woman off the ledge, she began to jump.
“New Mexico State Police officer Sergio Corral saw the (woman) positioning herself to jump off the ledge,” the release read. “Officer Corral was able to quickly pull the woman to safety before she could jump.”
New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson said the swift actions of Corral and the other officers on scene “surely saved this woman’s life. Despite everything else going on in our state, my officers are still out there responding to calls for service from our citizens and saving lives.”
After pulling the woman to safety, she was comforted by officers and taken to a waiting ambulance for evaluation, the press release said.
Interstate 25 was shut down for a short period of time while the incident unfolded with the assistance of the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.