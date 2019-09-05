Join the Valencia County Cooperative Extension and the StrongWomen of Valencia County get in shape.
The benefits of strength training for women have been studied extensively and include: increased muscle mass and strength, improved bone density and reduced risk for osteoporosis and related fractures, reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, depression and obesity, and improved self-confidence, sleep and vitality.
The Valencia County CES will be offering the StrongWomen Program, a 12-week exercise program for women, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, starting Monday, Sept. 9, at the Eagle Park Community Center.
A physician’s authorization and $10 registration fee is required. The series will be led by Anne-Marie Wilson from the Cooperative Extension Service. For information, call Anne-Marie Wilson at 565-3002.
