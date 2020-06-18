Local libraries are offering their annual summer reading programs and pivoting to virtual programming.
Belen Public Library
Kathleen Pickering, the director of the Belen Public Library, said they have programs for kids, teens and adults which all began this Wednesday.
“We’ve been doing summer reading for years but this is the first time we’re doing it virtually,” Pickering said. “I’d say it’s a combination of live demonstrations or video programs on Facebook, and also have curb-side pick-up. We’re going to have kits and materials and the adults are going to have book bingo.”
The library will have the kits ready on Mondays for people to pick up at the book drop-off area.
“All of it will be pretty much the same except instead of meeting in person in the library, everyone will be doing it from their own house and use Facebook and YouTube for the special speakers and activities,” Pickering said.
There is no deadline to register, simply call the library at 966-2600 to register.
“We’re going to be able to get books in people’s hands without them having to come into the library. Now I think people are seeing the benefits of it,” Pickering said.
For more information, call the Belen Public Library at 966-2600.
Los Lunas Public Library
Stephanie Birr, of the Los Lunas Public Library, said their summer reading program began June 1 and will continue until July 31.
“It for all ages. We have virtual activities and we’re giving away a lot of prizes just for logging the time you spend reading, and every week we give away new prizes,” Birr said.
Participants can pick up a reading log through the library’s curb-side pickup and turn in their weekly reading log by Tuesday the following week at 8 a.m.
Drawings for prizes will take place at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday on Facebook Live, and winners will be notified via phone or email.
The Los Lunas Public Library will have a grand prize drawing at 10:30 a.m, Saturday, Aug. 8, on Facebook Live.
To enter, participants must log at least 10 hours of reading during June and July. There are bonus activities on the library’s Facebook page to allow participants to have an additional entry for the grand prize.
For more information, call the Los Lunas Public Library at 839-3850.
Both libraries have a virtual reading log online where the reader can choose from one of the libraries from New Mexico that they are participating with. The link to each library’s online reading log can be found on their respective Facebook pages.
Bosque Farms Library
The Bosque Farms Public Library will provide reading logs for their program, which begins July 1 and goes until the end of the month. Children participating can be from toddlers to 17 years old.
For more information, call the Bosque Farms Public Library at 869-2227.
