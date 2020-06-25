LOS LUNAS—The Los Lunas Museum of Heritage and Arts hosted an online event as it pertains to the ongoing pandemic. The museum asked anyone to participate in its art contest, “The Conform Project: Creating a Historical Art Piece While in Quarantine,” from home.
All art submitted represents the COVID-19 circumstances, surrounding health issues and stay-at-home orders.
The winners for the Conform Project are:
• First Place: “Resilience” by Jeremiah Bahe, of Mentmore, N.M.
• Second Place: “Isolation/Depression” by Wayne Bodmer, of Rio Rancho
• Third Place: “Life in Radiology” by Jenna Pressley, of Advance, Ind.
Three People’s Choice winners:
• “Thank You For Saving my Life” by Gerardo Castro, of Los Lunas
• “First Responder, COVID-19 Prayers” by Amaris Avila, of Belen
• “Wash Your Hands” by Julia Rangel, of Los Lunas.
Prizes included gift cards, such as $100 for first place, $75 for second, $50 for third, and $25 for most Facebook likes.
All entries are displayed on the museum’s Facebook page.
The judges of the contest was the staff of the Valencia County News-Bulletin, Brent Thomas, an art teacher at Valencia High School; Carrie Ryan, a teacher at Los Lunas High School; and Doris Karney, a local gallery owner.
The Los Lunas Museum of Heritage and Arts will hold an exhibit of all the COVID-19 art submissions at the beginning of 2021.
More than 145 artist submitted their work, including from TACL students.
