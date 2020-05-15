New Mexico state health officials on Friday, May 15, announced 164 additional positive tests for COVID-19.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 36 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Curry County
- 11 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 57 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Sandoval County
- 37 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 1 new case in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
The Department of Health on Friday, May 15, also reported 11 additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.
Those cases are:
A woman in her 60s from Bernalillo County. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A man in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.
A woman in her 50s from McKinley County. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A woman in her 80s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.
A man in his 50s from McKinley County. The man was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Dungarvin New Mexico facility in Gallup.
A man in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The man was a resident of Sundance Care Home in Gallup.
A man in his 70s from McKinley County. He was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A man in his 80s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.
A woman in her 50s from San Juan County. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A woman in her 80s from San Juan County. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The woman was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
A second woman in her 80s from San Juan County. The woman was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 253.
Previously reported numbers included three cases that were duplicates and two cases that were not laboratory confirmed: four from Bernalillo County and one from Cibola County — these errors have been corrected.
One case previously reported in Bernalillo County has been corrected to be reported at the Otero County Processing Center.
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 5,662 positive tests for COVID-19:
- Bernalillo County: 1,180
- Catron County: 2
- Chaves County: 30
- Cibola County: 100
- Colfax County: 5
- Curry County: 36
- Doña Ana County: 270
- Eddy County: 17
- Grant County: 16
- Guadalupe County: 19
- Harding County: 1
- Lea County: 15
- Lincoln County: 2
- Los Alamos County: 6
- Luna County: 8
- McKinley County: 1,787
- Otero County: 8
- Quay County: 5
- Rio Arriba County: 30
- Roosevelt County: 14
- Sandoval County: 483
- San Juan County: 1,274
- San Miguel County: 9
- Santa Fe County: 114
- Sierra County: 1
- Socorro County: 49
- Taos County: 23
- Torrance County: 18
- Union County: 3
- Valencia County: 63
The Department of Health currently reports at the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
- Otero County Prison Facility: 31
- Otero County Processing Center: 40
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 1
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
As of today, Friday, May 15, there are 223 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, Friday, May 15, there are 1,671 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff at the following congregate living and acute care facilities:
- Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab in Albuquerque
- Aztec Health Care in Aztec
- Beehive Homes in Farmington
- Bonney Family Home in Gallup
- Brio Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque
- Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton
- Dungarvin New Mexico, LLC in Gallup
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena in Albuquerque
- Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe
- Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- McKinley Care Center in Gallup
- Namaste House Assisted Living in Farmington
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sundance Care Home in Gallup
- Taos Living Center in Taos
- Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi
- Tungland Corporation in Farmington
- Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque
- The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
- Wellbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Farmington
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive.
To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately, 1-855-600-3453.
Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;
- Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;
- Asymptomatic people who are currently working;
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.
