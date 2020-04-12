There are two active crime scenes within a mile of each other in Tome this evening.
Shortly before 6 p.m., Sunday, April 12, deputies with the Valencia County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a stabbing at a residence at Menard and N.M. 47 in Tome near the Family Dollar.
“When deputies arrived, the victim was found deceased. Simultaneously, while we were responding to that call, New Mexico State Police unites who were coming to assist were involved in an officer involved shooting to the south,” said Lt. Joseph Rowland, VCSO spokesperson.
The shooting happened at Entrada Aragon and N.M. 47 near the Tome Post Office, about a mile south of Menard Road.
Rowland said it's too early in the investigation to confirm if the two incidents are related, but said investigators were “leaning that way.”
According a press release from NMSP, officers were called by VCSO to assist with the stabbing scene and help locate an unidentified female in the area. While trying to locate the woman, a state police officer saw a dark gray passenger vehicle driving erratically and at a high rate of speed through the area. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle came to a stop on Entrada Aragon. At some point after the pursuit ended, the officer deployed his taser and fired his gun towards two male subjects, hitting both of the men.
The officer began rendering aid to one or both male subjects on scene until emergency medical services arrived. One man died on scene and the other male was transported by ambulance to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque,.
The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested to investigate the shooting.
The identification of the officer and the male subjects will not be released at this time, the press release said. No officers were injured during the incident.
N.M. 47 is open in both directions, but both crime scenes are close to the highway and drivers should use caution and watch for emergency vehicles while in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.