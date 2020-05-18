Belen, NM (87002)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun, with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High near 90F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 51F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.