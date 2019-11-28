Felony arrest warrants were issued for two people in the alleged battery of a Belen police officer.
At about 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, a man battered an officer while evading arrest at the Belen Walmart in a stolen car, after a woman in the car was seen shoplifting at the store.
Warrants have been issued for Brandon Lindsey, 18, of Albuquerque, and Mia Becker, 19, of Los Lunas. They were located at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque, where they were in custody on unrelated charges.
Lindsey is charged with battery on a peace officer, escape from custody of a peace officer, conspiracy and altering or changing engine or other numbers, all fourth degree felonies.
Becker is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, assisting escape, conspiracy and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, third and fourth degree felonies.
“The Belen Police Department would like to thank local media and the community for their assistance in identifying these two wanted subjects,” said Belen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez in a press release.
