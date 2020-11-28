Two men were killed late Friday afternoon in Meadow Lake, and a third possibly significantly injured.
At about 3 p.m., Nov. 27, Valencia County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an abandoned house on Navajo Lane, south of Meadow Lake Road on the far east side of the Meadow Lake community.
Multiple gun shots were reported and a dark colored sedan was seen leaving the area.
When deputies arrived at the home, two men were found dead inside.
Witnesses reported seeing three men enter the house prior to the shots being fired. Shortly after the gunfire, one man was seen leaving the property in the sedan. Investigators believe the unidentified man who left in the car appeared to have been significantly injured.
The state Office of the Medical Investigator is on scene and death notifications to the families are pending positive identification of the decedents. The names of the deceased men won't be released until after the notifications have been made.
The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle which left the scene, as well as the driver who is thought to be injured.
The vehicle is a dark in color sedan described as having the hood and portions of the front end painted with primer. The license plate on the vehicle was described as being white which is consistent with either a Texas license plate or a temporary New Mexico registration tag.
Anyone who may have information on this investigation is asked to contact VCSO lead detective David Zilink through central dispatch at 865-2039.
