The Los Lunas Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who committed a robbery on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, officers were dispatched to a robbery call at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 1800 Main St.
Investigators are looking to identify the man and woman shown on video surveillance. The two are seen walking out of the store with a shopping cart full of stolen items, valued at more than $1,000.
When the suspects were confronted by store employees, the man battered the employee in order to escape with the unpaid merchandise. The employee did sustain an injury as a result of the robbery.
Anyone who has information regarding the identity of these individuals is encouraged to contact the Los Lunas Police Department at 839-5646.
The identities of the person providing information related to this crime shall remain confidential if requested.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Los Lunas Police Department’s “STOPit” mobile application available on all smart phones — enter access code: loslunaspd.
