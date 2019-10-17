UNM-Valencia Advisory Board
Position 2
Belinda Martinez (I)
Occupation: Retired educator
Education: UNM Valencia Elementary Ed; UNM Main Campus dual license in regular and Special Education.
Previous elected offices: Four terms on UNM-Valencia Advisory Board and elected four years as secretary.
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
“I will continue to insure our students and their parents are informed on the availability of taking Dual Credit classes, which allow the students to receive college credit. I will continue to work with the Advisory Board to limit the raising of tuition, unless UNM Main Campus makes a percentage mandatory ...”
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position?
“I have a great passion for all students to have an opportunity to become successful and positive members of society. I have contacted our local, county, and state legislatures to lobby for UNM Valencia. I am committed to my position. I have been instrumental to the many positive advances during my last four terms.”
3. How will you advocate for the campus, staff and students?
“I will work actively for the continued success of UNM-Valencia by communication with schools, local, and state leaders, on behalf of the campus, staff, and students. I try to support the staff and students by my presence at most functions of their accomplishments, and listening to their academic and economic concerns ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposed the Opportunity Scholarship to be presented to go before the 2020 Legislature. That would be so awesome!”
Position 3
Robert Russell Griego (I)
Age: 59
Occupation: Manager at Bank of the West
Education: High school diploma
Previous elected offices: Current UNM-Valencia Advisory Board member
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
“1. Make sure that all students have access to higher education in Valencia County. 2. Make sure the University continues to adapt to meet the ever changing needs in the community. 3. Work with other board members to make sure all communities are well represented to make sure the common goal is educational opportunities for our residents.”
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position?
“I have been on the advisory board for the last seven years, and I feel that my knowledge of the current staff and status will make for a smooth transition.”
3. How will you advocate for the campus, staff and students?
“I am always an advocate for the Valencia Campus; I began on the Development Board and transitioned to my current position on the Advisory Board.”
Position 5
Paul T. Luna (I)
Occupation: Retired educator
Education: BA in Education, MA in Educational Administration and Curriculum.
Previous elected offices: Current UNM-Valencia Advisory Board member.
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
“If elected to serve on the UNM-Valencia Advisory Board, top three priorities: Continue to support anyone from Valencia County who wishes to pursue a higher education or certificate degree at UNM-Valencia, support the faculty and staff at UNM-Valencia and continue to work closely with the school districts we serve, providing the best educational opportunities for all our students.”
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position?
“I believe in education, I have been honored to serve on the advisory board, and hope to continue to support the students we serve. Our campus provides so many opportunities for the students and citizens of Valencia County, and hope to enhance what we already have in place.
3. How will you advocate for the campus, staff and students?
“Advocating for UNM-Valencia students and faculty and staff is vital. I will continue to support them through the many programs we offer, including working with UNM Main Campus, to make sure our campus has everything it needs to offer a quality education to each and every student.”
Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors
Supervisor 1
Abel Camarena (I)
Age: 69
Occupation: Retired
Education: Bachelor of Science in wildlife/natural resource management.
Previous elected offices: VSWCD Board of Supervisors.
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
“To fulfill the goals for conservation education program enhancement at Whitfield, critical infrastructure development and expand financial assistance to agricultural producers per the district’s mill levy funding priority plan.”
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position?
“I have more than 37 years of professional experience in managing natural resources for the U.S. Forest Service and Pueblo of Isleta. I have been on the board of supervisors for 10 years and have served as treasurer and currently as chairman.”
3. How are you going to promote the various services and programs the district provides?
“I will continue to promote fiscally responsible use of all funds in promoting sound land stewardship and providing community goods and services with the district in partnership with local, state and federal entities.”
Supervisor 2
Andrew Hautzinger (I)
Write-in Candidate
Age: 54
Occupation: Hydrologist (retired)
Education: BS in watershed science.
Previous elected offices: Same.
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
“(I) will be continuing to grow the environmental science education programs offered by the VSWCD ... Secondly, I will focus on continuing growth in our financial assistance program, to support the county’s citizens in their efforts to conserve water, soil and wildlife. Finally, (I) will advocate for open space in the county and for the agricultural sector.”
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position?
“I have over 30 years of professional experience in the arena of hydrology and conservation. I have also served on this board for the last 10 years, having learned many things about bringing effective results to my community through the many VSWCD programs and partnerships.”
3. How are you going to promote the various services and programs the district provides?
“I fully am committed to working hard to take the district programs to their next phases. For instance, I am very excited to see the amazing growth of our environmental education program, and the crucial partnering with the local school districts to implement the new Next Generation Science standards (required for the first time this school year).”
Supervisor 5
Gail Goodman, Ed.D
Age: 76
Occupation: Retired educator, researcher; writer
Education: Doctor of education
Previous elected offices: None
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
“Increase public awareness of and interest in Whitfield Wildlife Conservation Area activities and events and make better use of taxpayer dollars. Diversify the programs and services now being funded to better meet the Soil and Water Conservation purposes. Utilize available state expertise in wildlife management, agriculture, soil and plant restoration.”
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position?
“I have attended numerous meetings of the VSWCD board and many events at Whitfield. I’m familiar with the current board, staff and budget. I have acreage of pollinator habitat and honey bees. I’m knowledgeable about the interface between ranching, farming, wildlife and conservation. I’m a professional education researcher.”
3. How are you going to promote the various services and programs the district provides?
“Outreach to the target populations through surveys and town hall meetings to learn what they want from the VSWCD, what would draw them to Whitfield. The Valencia County News-Bulletin is a critical resource for promotion. Utilize the NMSU extension services for outreach. Target schools, community centers, churches, etc., once programs and events are organized.”
Supervisor 5
Juanita B. Herrera
Age: 59
Occupation: Small business owner
Education: Bachelor’s degree
Previous elected offices: None.
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
“a. Ensuring that big business do not pollute our soil and water; b. Ensuring we have plenty of water for agriculture, a staple of this community since its founding; b. Encourage the next generation to work the land and keep our local economy strong.”
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position?
“I’ve been in this community for 38 years, and have a deep connection to ‘la tierra,’ our land.”
3. How are you going to promote the various services and programs the district provides?
“I will go door-to-door, promote the programs on my social media pages, and if budget permits, in the newspaper, TV and radio.”
