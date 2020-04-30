TOME—Recently, two UNM-Valencia Campus students were named as 2020 New Century Pathway Scholars, both earning scholarships.
Health Information Technology major Teresa Funke has been named a Workforce Scholar, and will receive a $1,250 scholarship. Criminology and Psychology major Johnny Leyba was named the Transfer Scholar, and will receive a $2,250 scholarship.
Both Funke and Leyba were honored at Phi Theta Kappa’s Catalyst virtual event — the national annual convention — on April 16-17.
The Workforce Scholar scholarship is the first of its kind to support students at associate degree-granting institutions on a national scale as they plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of a degree or certificate. The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
“We believe education holds an extraordinary promise to change lives,” said Helen Smith Price, president of The Coca-Cola Foundation. “We hope that providing these college scholarships to deserving students will enable them to realize their full and unique potential.”
Transfer Scholars and Workforce Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. More than 2,000 students were nominated from more than 1,200 college campuses across the country. Only one Transfer Scholar and one Workforce Scholar are selected from each state.
“We congratulate Funke and Leyba for receiving these prestigious scholarships, and we are honored to partner with The Coca-Cola Foundation to recognize their outstanding achievements,” said PTK’s President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. “Scholarship programs like this are integral for creating opportunities for students to succeed as they prepare to enter the workforce and for putting college completion within reach.”
The Coca-Cola Foundation is the global philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company. PTK is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of community college students and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders.
For more information, visit ptk.org, or contact UNM-Valencia PTK Advisor Tracy Owen at 925-8915.
