These are partial, unofficial results for the 2020 Primary Election in Valencia County. At the time of this post, there are still about 9,400 absentee ballots that need to be tallied. The following numbers are for early voting and Election Day only.

Results for seats that cover more than one county include numbers from all the counties in the given district, unless otherwise noted.

Valencia County Commission

District 2

Democrats

Duana M. Draszkiewicz: 56

Ralph R. Miramontes: 108

Thomas William Mraz (I): 41

Republicans

Christopher D. Martinez: 144

Troy Dean Richardson: 291

District 4

Democrats

LeRoy Baca: 286

Logan S. Jeffers: 124

Republican

Joseph Aaron Bizzell: 536

District 5

Democrat

David M. Tynan: 298

Republican

Jhonathan M. Aragon (I): 748

Valencia County Clerk

Democrats

Aurora Dolores Chavez: 828

Jennifer L. Jaramillo: 777

Republican

Michael E. Milam: 2,905

Valencia County Treasurer

Democrat

Michael P. Steininger:1,279

Republican

Deseri Ann Sichler (I): 2,987

State Senate

District 29

Democrat

Paul A. Baca: 1,071

Republican

Gregory A. Baca (I): 1,626

District 30

Democrats

Pamela M. Cordova: 1,509

Clemente Sanchez (I): 1,498

Republicans

Kelly Kendra Zunie: 766

Joshua A. Sanchez: 1,575

District 39

Democrat

Elizabeth Liz Stefanics (I): 4,312

Republicans

Joseph C. Tiano: 1,688

Susan K. Vescovo: 1,726

State Representative

District 7

Democrat

Santos Griego: 432

Republican

Kelly K. Fajardo (I): 1,006

District 8

Democrat

Paul Matthew Kinzelman: 485

Republican

Alonzo Baldonado (I): 1,498

District 49

Republican

Gail “Missy” Armstrong (I): 2,245

District 50

Democrats

Rebecca “Becky” King Spindle: 802

Matthew McQueen (I): 2,441

Libertarian

Jerry D. Gage: 20

Republican

Christina L. Estrada: 1,655

District 69

Democrat

Harry Garcia (I): 2,044

Republican

Roy Randall Ryan: 795

13th Judicial District Attorney

Democrats

Barbara Romo: 5,673

Mandana Shoushtari: 2,117

Republican

Joshua Joe Jimenez: 8,400

Magistrate Judge Division 1

Democrats

Andrew J. Barreras: 831

Heather R. Benavidez (I): 796

Republican

Miles R. Tafoya: 2,880

13th Judicial District Court Judge

Division 4

Democrat

Amanda Sanchez Villalobos (I): 6,988

Division 5

Democrat

James A. Noel (I): 6,433

Division 7

Democrat

Chris G. Perez (I): 6,706

