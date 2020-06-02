These are partial, unofficial results for the 2020 Primary Election in Valencia County. At the time of this post, there are still about 9,400 absentee ballots that need to be tallied. The following numbers are for early voting and Election Day only.
Results for seats that cover more than one county include numbers from all the counties in the given district, unless otherwise noted.
Valencia County Commission
District 2
Democrats
Duana M. Draszkiewicz: 56
Ralph R. Miramontes: 108
Thomas William Mraz (I): 41
Republicans
Christopher D. Martinez: 144
Troy Dean Richardson: 291
District 4
Democrats
LeRoy Baca: 286
Logan S. Jeffers: 124
Republican
Joseph Aaron Bizzell: 536
District 5
Democrat
David M. Tynan: 298
Republican
Jhonathan M. Aragon (I): 748
Valencia County Clerk
Democrats
Aurora Dolores Chavez: 828
Jennifer L. Jaramillo: 777
Republican
Michael E. Milam: 2,905
Valencia County Treasurer
Democrat
Michael P. Steininger:1,279
Republican
Deseri Ann Sichler (I): 2,987
State Senate
District 29
Democrat
Paul A. Baca: 1,071
Republican
Gregory A. Baca (I): 1,626
District 30
Democrats
Pamela M. Cordova: 1,509
Clemente Sanchez (I): 1,498
Republicans
Kelly Kendra Zunie: 766
Joshua A. Sanchez: 1,575
District 39
Democrat
Elizabeth Liz Stefanics (I): 4,312
Republicans
Joseph C. Tiano: 1,688
Susan K. Vescovo: 1,726
State Representative
District 7
Democrat
Santos Griego: 432
Republican
Kelly K. Fajardo (I): 1,006
District 8
Democrat
Paul Matthew Kinzelman: 485
Republican
Alonzo Baldonado (I): 1,498
District 49
Republican
Gail “Missy” Armstrong (I): 2,245
District 50
Democrats
Rebecca “Becky” King Spindle: 802
Matthew McQueen (I): 2,441
Libertarian
Jerry D. Gage: 20
Republican
Christina L. Estrada: 1,655
District 69
Democrat
Harry Garcia (I): 2,044
Republican
Roy Randall Ryan: 795
13th Judicial District Attorney
Democrats
Barbara Romo: 5,673
Mandana Shoushtari: 2,117
Republican
Joshua Joe Jimenez: 8,400
Magistrate Judge Division 1
Democrats
Andrew J. Barreras: 831
Heather R. Benavidez (I): 796
Republican
Miles R. Tafoya: 2,880
13th Judicial District Court Judge
Division 4
Democrat
Amanda Sanchez Villalobos (I): 6,988
Division 5
Democrat
James A. Noel (I): 6,433
Division 7
Democrat
Chris G. Perez (I): 6,706
