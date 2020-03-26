In adherence with the governor’s most recent public health directive, the Valencia County administration building will be closed to the public until Monday, April 13.
As a result, personnel from the following departments will not provide in-person services and will be working remotely, available by phone or email:
• Animal Control: 866-2479
• Assessor: 866-2065
• Clerk: 866-2073
• Community Development: 866-2050
• County Manager: 866-2034
• Finance: 866-2097
• Human Resources: 866-2020
• Treasurer: 866-2090
Essential services will continue without interruption, with limited personal contact with the public. This includes:
• Code Enforcement: 866-2054
• Fire Administration: 866-2040
• Older Americans Program: 864-2663
• Public Works: 866-2475
• Sheriff’s Office: 866-2400
Please contact the appropriate department if you have any questions.
Check the Valencia County website for more information or updates at co.valencia.nm.us.
