Aurora Dolores Chavez
Age: 45
Occupation: Chief deputy clerk
Education: High school graduate, mandatory election school
Previous elected political offices: None
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony in New Mexico or in another state? “No.”
1. Why are you running to be the next county clerk?
“First and foremost, I truly love serving everyone in Valencia County and want to continue. I have firsthand experience and knowledge of this position since beginning my career in 2008. With the additional responsibilities of administering elections, it’s crucial that the clerk be experienced in the duties and processes involved.”
2. How can the county clerk’s office better streamline its services to assist the public?
“Online availability to land records, plats and marriage records for purchase; however, most records are old and contain sensitive information that must be redacted beforehand. Additional online training for election workers so they can utilize information regarding instruction at their convenience and ensure a thorough understanding of the election process.”
3. What are two initiatives you would implement to increase voter awareness and participation?
“As Valencia County continues to grow in population there is a need for additional polling sites or relocation of current sites, mobile and satellite sites are also needed to reach the most rural parts of the county; in addition, continue to educate voters on every option to cast their ballot.”
4. How would you ensure the voter rolls in Valencia County are kept up to date?
“Valencia County and the state of New Mexico are members of ERIC, this is a multi-state partnership that uses a sophisticated and secure data-matching tool to improve the accuracy and efficiency of state voter registrations. It’s also imperative that voters update their information when they move or change their political party.”
Jennifer L. Jaramillo
Age: 34
Occupation: Pharmacy technician
Education: Pharmacy technician license, Secretary of State Election School, credit hours through GCU and UNM, former licensed aesthetician
Previous elected political offices: None
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony in New Mexico or in another state? “No.”
1. Why are you running to be the next county clerk?
“As county clerk, and former BOE employee, I’ll implement changes which have been long overdue. One of these is updating office policies and procedures to allow for better information flow including online filing. Increasing accessibility to county records for the people is key.”
2. How can the county clerk’s office better streamline its services to assist the public?
“Online filing; pre-registration of 16 and 17 year olds; strengthen government education through schools and the public; invest in integrated voter engagement (IVE) and outreach.”
3. What are two initiatives you would implement to increase voter awareness and participation?
“Community outreach and engagement by educating the public about the duties and responsibilities of the county clerk through town hall meetings because the county clerk is responsible for two different offices; efficiently run elections and maintain documents, which is the responsibility of the county clerk.”
4. How would you ensure the voter rolls in Valencia County are kept up to date?
“Ensure staff checks death records bi-weekly instead of monthly. Have staff check quarterly to ensure voter registration information is up to date.”
Michael E. Milam
Age: 57
Occupation: Real Estate Broker for Keller Williams Realty in Los Lunas and owner/qualifying broker for Preferred Property Management LLC
Previous elected political offices: No
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony in New Mexico or in another state? “No.”
1. Why are you running to be the next county clerk?
“Voter ID is a critical factor in assuring the legality and accuracy of all votes cast. My goal is to work with the legislative body to encourage them to address the needs of Valencia County voters by requiring voter ID, which eliminates the possibility for fraud and deception.”
2. How can the county clerk’s office better streamline its services to assist the public?
“Establish more voter polling locations throughout the county. Publish dates and times of early voting. Offer assistance in the voting process.”
3. What are two initiatives you would implement to increase voter awareness and participation?
“A. Reach out to the community, offering assistance in registering to vote. Emphasize the importance of their vote; B. Making the public aware of the qualifications of each candidate, in order for them to make a viable choice.”
4. How would you ensure the voter rolls in Valencia County are kept up to date?
“A. Verify whether or not a voter is deceased; B. Verify whether they actually reside in Valencia County as their primary residence.”
