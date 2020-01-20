At its Jan. 8 meeting, Valencia County commissioners reorganized boards and commissions, including its own.
Chairman Jhonathan Aragon nominated Commissioner Gerard Saiz as vice chairman, with a second from Commissioner David Hyder.
Saiz abstained from the vote, but was named to the position on a 3-0 vote by Aragon, Hyder and Commissioner Charles Eaton.
The selection for chairman didn’t go as smoothly, when the current four-person board hit two tie votes. The board is down a member, since District 2 commissioner David Carlberg resigned effective Dec. 31, 2019.
In nominating a chairman, Saiz nominated Aragon, who seconded the nomination. Hyder nominated Eaton, with a second from him. The two votes split 2-2, as expected, along the nomination lines.
Since both votes were a tie, Aragon will remain as commission chairman until someone else is chosen by the board itself.
Applications for the empty District 2 seat were due to the governor’s office on Monday, Jan. 13, but there’s no deadline for a selection.
Aragon said if a majority of the board wants to select a different chairman in the future, they are welcome to do that.
“I have enjoyed serving and representing this county throughout the state and the country,” Aragon said. “I’ve always held Valencia County’s best interest and I will continue to do that.”
This will be the third year Aragon will serve as commission chairman.
The commission approved its Open Meetings Act resolution for the year, setting its regular meetings at 5 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, with the second meeting being a combination public hearing and business meeting, if needed.
Meetings will be held in the commission chambers at the Valencia County Administration Building, 444 Luna Ave., Los Lunas.
