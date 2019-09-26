RIO COMMUNITIES—The Rio Communities Optimist Club sponsored a photo contest for the children in Valencia County. The theme of the contest was “Valencia County, Through the Eyes of Our Children.”
The Optimist Club members were excited to provide an opportunity for children to showcase their talent. The children submitted their best photo and a detail showing us what makes Valencia County an amazing place to live and play.
A calendar for 2020 was created to showcase the talent and “photographer’s eye” of the children in Valencia County. Many amazing photos were received; unfortunately, there are only 12 months in a year and they could not include all the photos that were received.
The “Valencia County, Through the Eyes of Our Children” calendar was made possible by the generosity of sponsors, including Ace Hardware, Aristech Surfaces, Share’n Care, Tierra Del Sol Golf Club, Marty’s Muffler Shop and Optimist International.
The 2020 calendars can be purchased for $7 at The Coffee Shop, 304 Rio Communities Blvd., and is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday-Thursday, or contact one of the Rio Communities Optimist members.
Proceeds from the calendar sales will benefit activities for the children of Valencia County. For more information, check the Rio Communities Optimist Club Facebook page.
