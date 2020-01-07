A Valencia County commissioner who was a two-time replacement has resigned from his seat.
David Carlberg, the Valencia County District 2 commissioner, tendered his resignation to Valencia County Manager Danny Monette via e-mail on Friday, Dec. 27, effective Tuesday, Dec. 31.
“Over the past year, I have had increasing pressure to attend to serious family issues in another state,” Carlberg wrote. “Because of this situation, I am submitting my resignation as county commissioner as of Dec. 31, 2019.”
Carlberg continued, writing that it has been a pleasure serving the county and his district for the past two years.
“I’ve enjoyed working with the other commissioners, our attorneys, Mr. (Dave) Pato and Mr. (Adren) Nance, and the outstanding Valencia County employees,” the e-mail read. “I have particularly enjoyed working with you (Monette) and truly appreciate your management skills for keeping our county government as an outstanding example for all New Mexico counties to follow.
“My very best wishes to you and all members of the commission, our attorneys and the Valencia County employees.”
Commission Chairman Jhonathan Aragon said Carlberg’s departure from the board was a shock but something he understood.
“My understanding is he had things going on with his family, so I understand completely,” Aragon said. “It was great working with him. He really picked up on what it meant to be a commissioner quickly.
“He was always happy to got to bat for his district and the county as a whole. I think in the short time he was here, he did some positive things.”
The office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sent out a press release shortly before noon on Tuesday, Jan. 7, announcing she was seeking applications for Carlberg’s replacement.
The deadline for submission is 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, and applicants must be residents of Valencia County Commission District 2.
District 2 includes the communities of Meadow Lake and El Cerro Mission on the east side of the county, as well as northern Tomé and part of El Cerro east of N.M. 47.
To verify whether you live in District 2, call the Valencia County Bureau of Elections at 866-2080.
The governor’s appointee will serve the remainder of Carlberg’s term, which expires in 2020. The press release stipulated that Lujan Grisham will appoint someone who will not seek the seat in the 2020 election, to allow the voters of the district to choose their commissioner at that point.
Applicants are asked to send a resume and letter of interest to Director of Boards and Commissions Melissa Salazar at melissa.salazar3@state.nm.us.
Carlberg, a Republican, was appointed to the District 2 seat by former Gov. Susana Martinez in December 2017, after the sudden death of Commissioner Billy Ray Martinez two months prior. Martinez was elected to the seat in 2016.
Carlberg was set to serve until the end of 2018, but when it came time to file for the June primaries, he opted not to run again.
Instead, former two-term District 2 county commissioner Republican Georgia Otero-Kirkham decided to run. She was the only candidate — Democrat or Republican — to file for the seat, giving her a clear path to the win.
However, her unexpected death in late August 2018 resulted in Carlberg’s come back. He was selected by the Republican Party of Valencia County’s central committee to replace Otero-Kirkham on the ballot.
