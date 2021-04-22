As a way to reward the efforts of local gardeners and to make the community more beautiful, the Valencia County Extension Master Gardeners and the News-Bulletin are again sponsoring a Yard and Garden contest starting April 30.
Nominations may be made of any yard or garden in Valencia County with the weekly winner receiving a $100 prize and photos of the winning yard also appearing in the News-Bulletin.
The deadline for the first nominations is Friday, April 30, and the winner will be announced in News-Bulletin on Thursday, May 6.
“We are so happy to be joining with the News-Bulletin to feature some of the nicest yards or gardens in the county,” said Merlinda Acevedo, president of the Valencia County Master Gardeners.
Nominations must include:
• The name and telephone number of the yard/garden owner;
• The address of where the yard/garden is located (all nominated yards/gardens must be in Valencia County);
• A brief statement of why the yard/garden deserves the award;
• Nominations are due each Friday by noon, and must be submitted via email to either Rigo Chavez at chavrf66@gmail.com or Merlinda Acevedo at mercruz_2000@yahoo.com;
• Nominators may also submit up to two photos of the nominated yard/garden via email.
If no photographs are submitted with the nomination, members of the Valencia County Master Gardeners will photograph the winning yard/garden.
Acevedo added that the contest will continue bi-weekly in May and may continue on a monthly basis starting in June.
The Valencia County Extension Master Gardeners is a community service program of the New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service and provides courses and information to help community members improve their gardening skills.
