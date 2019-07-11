BOSQUE FARMS—A Los Lunas woman is dead after a crash on Bosque Farms Boulevard Monday afternoon.
Bosque Farms Police Chief Linson said because the investigation is still active and ongoing, the name of the deceased woman won’t be released yet.
“We’ve just started notifying the family, and don’t want to release the name prematurely,” Linson said.
The woman, who was in her late 40s, Linson said, was driving southbound on the boulevard when she crossed the center median into northbound traffic.
“She struck a truck going northbound head on,” Linson said. “A vehicle behind the truck, also northbound, rear ended the truck and that was the second collision.”
The crash happened about 300 feet north of Esperanza Drive, near the Jiffy Lube at 1290 Bosque Farms Blvd.
The driver of the second northbound car had minor injuries, the chief said, and was treated on scene and released that day.
The driver and passenger of the truck that was struck both received significant injuries. The passenger is in critical condition, as of Tuesday afternoon, and the driver was in stable condition. Both are still in the hospital and being evaluated, Linson said.
The chief couldn’t say why the woman crossed the median at this time. He said more information would be available in a couple weeks, after officers interviewed the passengers and received a report from the Office of the Medical Investigator.
“There are several scenarios we are investigating and we won’t know more until we get the toxicology results back and other interviews completed,” he said. “It doesn’t appear to be anything criminal in nature. It was a horrific collision.”
