The ballots have been cast and the preliminary numbers are in for the village of Bosque Farms municipal election.
Mayor
In the mayoral race, current councilor Russell Walkup won with 404 votes. He is followed by Robert Knowlton with 369, and Roberta Diane Martinez with 113.
Walkup thanked village voters for the honor of being their next mayor.
“So many of you gave your time and effort, and I am truly humbled by this community’s huge heart,” Walkup said. “As we move forward in the next few months and years, I look forward to working with all of you as we face the challenges and opportunities of continuing the work of building, growing and nurturing this wonderful community of Bosque Farms. Thank you so much for this great honor to serve.”
Currently midway through his third council term, Walkup, 56, is a database administrator. During his tenure on the council, Walkup has served as mayor pro tem since 2016.
The council will have to appoint someone to fill his seat for the remaining two years.
Knowlton, who previously served on the council and as mayor, said he ran for the office of mayor because he loves the community of Bosque Farms.
“I want to thank the residents of Bosque Farms who supported me in this effort. I wish the new governing body the best of luck with the challenges they will face,” Knowlton said. “I will continue to serve the community if called upon.”
Martinez thanked everybody who supported her in her campaign.
“I hope this will open up our new mayor and council to be more proactive for Bosque Farms, and quit selling us out by giving our money to Peralta,” Martinez said.
Current Bosque Farms Mayor Wayne Ake decided no to run for re-election.
Village Council
In the village council race, incumbent Ronita Wood and challenger Bryan Burks were the top two vote getters.
Wood received 636 votes, Burks, 561, and the third candidate, Richard Goshorn, took home 300 votes.
“I want to thank everyone who voted for me,” Wood said. “I appreciate your confidence in me to do what’s in the best interest of the village.”
Wood, 59, is a retired teacher with a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education and a master’s in education. Wood was appointed to the council in November 2017 after the seat was vacated. She ran unopposed in March 2018 for the seat.
Burks thanked the citizens of Bosque Farms for giving him the honor to serve.
“I look forward to working with everyone — from our citizens to the council members and mayor — to move the village forward while still preserving our traditions and way of life,” Burks said.
Burks, 43, retired from the U.S. Air Force after 21 years of service, and is a cybersecurity analyst for a defense contractor on Kirtland Air Force Base. He is also a volunteer firefighter.
Goshorn thanked the voters for their support.
“I wish the new council a productive and successful term,” Goshorn said.
Municipal Judge
In the race for municipal judge, incumbent Dolly Braught Wallace held off two challengers — Thomas George and Michael S. Cheromiah.
Wallace received 351 votes to George’s 309 and Cheromiah’s 111 votes.
“I want to thank the residents of Bosque Farms for their confidence in me and support in my re-election,” Wallace said.
Wallace, 67, a professional equine specialist, was elected municipal judge in 2016, after serving three terms on the village council. She graduated from Los Lunas High school and Albuquerque Business College.
George thanked all the people who voted for him.
“Good luck (to the winner) in a difficult job,” George said.
Cheromiah’s reaction to his loss was short and sweet.
“Oh well,” Cheromiah said.
Election results will be canvassed by the Valencia County Board of County Commissioners at its meeting on Wednesday, March 11.
Winners will be sworn into office on Wednesday, April 1.
