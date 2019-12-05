TOME—Winter is fast approaching, and Tomé Art Gallery’s annual fiber show will help you prepare for the holidays. This year’s theme is “Warm Up Winter.”
Gallery artists make wonderful wares from wool, silk, cotton, bamboo, rayon and other fine fibers. Bob and Diana Dow have commercially spun and hand dyed yarns from their local farm as well as roving. Judy Bechtol hand spins and dyes her wool and alpaca yarns.
In addition to yarns, fiber artist Mary Black has her felted wool pictures. If you have not seen Mary’s work take this chance to be enthralled by her skill and artistic vision. Other two and three-dimensional felted works are also on display from a number of artists.
Natural fibers, both woven and knitted, by Greg and Deb Schwirtz, in the form of scarves, shawls and hats, are available. Crocheted hats, scarves, throws and small items by Toni Edwards can also be purchased.
Other fiber items include imaginative dolls from Nancy Corrigan; quirky purses, baskets and jewelry from Pati Woodard; pieced throws and hot pads from Deb Christensen, as well as creative quilted purses and other items from our newest artist, Jessica Bonzon. Sandra Reyes is another fabric artist with sewn pieces.
Greg and Deb Schwirtz collaborate with Gary Hutchinson to create fiber and pewter jewelry, sure to please many on your gift list.
Tomé Art Gallery is located midway between Los Lunas and Belen at 2930 N.M. 47. The gallery phone number is 565-0556.
