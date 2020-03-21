The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions released a video to assist New Mexicans applying for unemployment insurance online.
NMDWS received a large increase in initial claims this week, with 93 percent occurring online.
The step-by-step 14-minute video can be found on YouTube.
“This week, as new public health measure issues intended to keep New Mexicans safe went into effect, a much larger than average group of workers applied for unemployment,” said Bill McCamley, Secretary of the NM Workforce Solutions Department. “This has unfortunately led to long wait times for our UI Operations Center as people seek help with the process.
"While we are looking to boost many resources to help New Mexicans with this process, we strongly encourage anyone with internet access to apply and perform weekly certifications using our website at www.jobs.state.nm.us. Before getting started we encourage you to take a few minutes to watch this helpful video.”
Additional information for employers and workers affected by COVID-19, including frequently asked questions, can be found at https://www.dws.state.nm.us/COVID-19-Info.
