One write-in candidate filed to run in the November 2019 local elections.
In the Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District election for Position 2, incumbent board of supervisors member Andrew Hautzinger will be the only candidate on the ballot.
A retired federal hydrologist, Hautzinger has a bachelors degree in watershed science from Colorado State University.
To vote for him as the write-in candidate, voters will need to write in his name.
The name doesn’t necessarily have to be spelled entirely correctly, but it needs to be close enough so that election officials understand the voter’s intent.
The races in the November 2019 election are local, nonpartisan contests. Election Day is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.