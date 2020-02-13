On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the New Mexico State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit received information from the Tucson Police Department in Arizona that several wanted violent fugitives from Arizona were in Belen.
The fugitives were identified as Maurice Diaz-Casales, 16, Breanna Sanchez-Coleman, 20, and Jarrel Diaz-Casales, 18, all of Arizona. They were wanted in connection with multiple robberies that occurred in Arizona.
After receiving this information, members of the unit began an investigation to locate these fugitives and coordinate a plan to safely take them off the streets and into custody. Due to the violent nature of the individuals, officers requested assistance from the New Mexico State Police Special Operations Bureau consisting of tactical team, bomb squad and crisis intervention team as well as the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau and Uniform Bureau.
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 12, agents positively identified and located two of the fugitives at 1200 Court St. in Belen. After a brief standoff, a search warrant was executed on the house and successfully took Maurice Diaz-Casales and Breanna Sanchez-Coleman into custody. Jarrel Diaz-Casales was not in the house but through investigation, agents quickly located him in Albuquerque and took him into custody without incident.
A fourth individual, 21-year-old Lucy Sanchez, of Los Lunas, who is not believed to be connected to the Arizona robberies, was inside the Belen residence. She was arrested and charged with abuse of a child. CYFD took custody of her 4-year-old child.
Maurice, Breanna and Lucy were booked into the Valencia County Detention Center, and Jarrell was booked into the Metro Detention Center. Maurice, Breanna and Jarrell will be extradited to Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.