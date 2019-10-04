Computer lab
The Belen Public Library Computer Lab will kick off free two-hour standalone computer training classes beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8. Classes will be held each Tuesday and Thursday from Oct. 8-31 and will run from 10 a.m. to noon each day.
The schedule for October is:
Oct. 8: Computer Basics (this class or basic computer skills needed for other classes)
Oct. 10: Email and the Internet
Oct. 15: Word, Excel, Access and their clones
Oct. 17: Printing and Photo Editing
Oct. 22: Phones, Tablets and Chromebooks
Oct. 24: Computer Basics repeated
Oct. 29: PowerPoint (presentation software), Publisher (graphic design software) and similar programs
Oct. 31: Resumes and Online Job Search
There is no charge for the classes, but registration is recommended as there are only six slots available for each class (walk-ins will be accepted if the class is not full).
Register at the Belen Public Library front desk or email Computer Lab Coach Dana Bowley at dana.bowley@belen-nm.gov.
After-school Program
The village of Los Lunas Recreation Division is expanding its after-school program to now serve Sundance Elementary.
They will provide transportation from school to Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center every school day.
The program runs until 6 p.m., and costs $25 per week or $90 per month. Spots are extremely limited so sign up soon. For questions, call 839-3845.
Register online at secure.rec1.com/NM/los-lunas-nm/catalog.
Los Lunas Chorus Program
The village of Los Lunas is offering a chorus program for children in the first grade and up.
The cost is $45 for the term, which runs from October through June. Rehearsals will be held at the Fred Lunas Multi-Generational Center, 197 Don Pasqual Road. The rehearsal schedule is at 6 p.m., every Tuesday, for children in the first through seventh grades; and at 7 p.m., every Tuesday, for children in the eighth grade and up.
Registration is online only at loslunsnm.gov/1015/9446/Chorus.
