Books on Becker will be closed on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29.
The store will reopen at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, and will remain open until 8 p.m.
For the month of December the store will keep regular hours, 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and will have extended hours from 1-8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Saturday, Dec. 21.
Books on Becker, located at 513 Becker Ave., Belen, has a great selection of nearly new and vintage books for the upcoming holiday season, and the store will have a traditionally decorated Christmas tree on display in December.
The store will be closed from Sunday, Dec. 22 through Thursday, Jan. 2, reopening Friday, Jan. 3.
