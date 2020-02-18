As part of its commitment to improving the quality of life in the communities it serves, California Water Service Group has expanded its annual college scholarship program.
Beginning this year, eligible students residing in areas served by the utility’s New Mexico subsidiary now join those in its California, Hawaii, Washington subsidiaries in being able to apply for one of the scholarships under the larger $80,000 program.
Two $10,000 grand-prize scholarships will be awarded, and additional, smaller awards for college and higher-education expenses will start at $2,500. To be eligible for the 2020 college scholarship program, students must be pursuing a degree in higher education and plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate study program at an accredited college, university, or vocational-technical school for the upcoming academic year. Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, community service and financial need.
“By expanding the California Water Service Group Scholarship Program, we are pleased we can support even more future leaders in the communities we serve,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, president and chief executive officer. “We want to help reduce any financial barriers these bright, hard-working students may have on their path to success, and help make good things happen in our communities.”
The annual scholarships are part of Group’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates. The program is administered by Scholarship America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To date, Group has provided $360,000 in scholarships to students through the program.
To learn more about the scholarship program or to apply, students in New Mexico can visit the New Mexico Water Service website, newmexicowater.com/scholarship.
The application period for the seventh annual program will close at 1 p.m., Friday, April 10. Winners will be announced in the summer.
