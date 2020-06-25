Abundant Life Christian Center
Abundant Life Christian Center in Rio Communities has resumed in-person services at 10 a.m. on Sundays. The service is still live-streamed on Facebook, Abundant Life Christian Center, Belen, NM; on the church’s website, alcctoday.org, and to YouTube, ALCC - Rio Communities, NM.
Belen Christian Church
Belen Christian Church has resumed in-person services at 10:55 a.m. on Sundays. Masks are not required in church, but members are asked to follow the guidelines for other public spaces. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 a.m. Services will also be streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Belen First Assembly of God
Services, with limited seating, have resumed at Belen First Assembly at 9 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. The 9 a.m. service is only for those 60 and older. For information on how to reserve a seat, visit the Belen First Assembly’s Facebook page. The church is asking those attending to arrive 10 to 15 minutes before all services to allow for proper social distancing.
Belen Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Belen Seventh-Day Adventist Church is reestablishing in-person services. All services are on Saturdays — 9:30 a.m., Sabbath School Study and 11 a.m., worship service.
Calvary Chapel New Harvest
All in-person services, 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, including 7 p.m. Wednesday, have resumed at Calvary Chapel New Harvest. The services will also be live-streamed on Calvary Chapel New Harvest’s Facebook and Instagram pages, and they will continue their radio broadcast at 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley
Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley is open for services. Sunday service times are 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Wednesday services are at 7 p.m. You can sit outside and watch in the patio or you can sit in your car and tune in. Services will continue to be live-streamed on Facebook, YouTube and at ccrgv.com. Call 864-6611 for more information.
St. Philip’s Episcopal Church
St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Rio Communities is holding a virtual Eucharistic service at 5 p.m. Saturdays. The service is live-streamed on its Facebook page, and is recorded and posted on YouTube on Sunday.
St. Philip’s also has an evening prayer or Compline at 7 p.m. Tuesdays on YouTube, and an online Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesday. To join the Zoom meeting, call the church.
St. Philip’s has a Food Pantry, which is located at the church, 113 La Luna Place, Rio Communities. The Food Pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month.
COVID-19 has created stress in all our lives; if you would like to speak with Father Steve or any other member of the church, or if you would like for them to pray with or for you, contact the church at any time through the church office phone at 864-7954 or email StPhilipsBelen@gmail.com or St.Philips.Rio.Communities@gmail.com.
