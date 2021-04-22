Join the fun growing vegetables and fruit for your family and community from 8-10 a.m. every Friday at the Meadow Lake Community Garden, 100 Cuerro Lane, located behind the community center; and at the El Cerro Mission Community Garden, 309 El Cerro Mission Road, located behind the community center.
There is free garden space available at the El Cerro Mission Community Garden.
Participants will receive:
• A 4-by-20 foot garden space with compost
• Water for garden space
• Assortment of seeds and plants
• Use of community tools
• Community support from other community gardeners
• All the vegetables you grow in your garden
What you give:
• Two to six hours a week maintaining your garden plot
• 10 hours helping the rest of the community garden throughout the season
Contact Lindsey Diaz by calling or texting 406-599-8121, or email JardinElCerroMission@gmail.com.
The two gardens are sponsored by the Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District, Valencia County and East Valencia Urban Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.